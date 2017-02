Some Minnesota horse rescues have stepped forward to help a group of wild horses in need in South Dakota (300 wild horses in South Dakota need homes as deadline looms).

But The Sanctuary in Barnum isn't one of them.

Neither The Sanctuary nor Seeds of Hope Youth Ranch (Six neglected horses get a second chance at Seeds of Hope), organizations that have taken horses in need in the past, have room to accept any more ... and the reason why will make you angry.