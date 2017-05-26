Related Program: 
Local and National Talk

Mine Enemy: The Story of German POWs in America

German POW Otto Schwingel and Linda Anderson on Anderson's farm near Florence, S.C.
Credit Ingebourg Schwingel

Tune in Monday for a Memorial Day Special at 7pm Mine Enemy: The Story of German POWs in America. During World War II, some 400,000 captured German soldiers were shipped across the Atlantic to prison camps dotted across the U.S. Suddenly the enemy was hoeing the back garden, and sometimes, sitting at the kitchen table. Hear both sides of the story from veterans who lived this most unusual moment in history. 

World War II
veterans
Memorial Day
American History

