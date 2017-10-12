Related Program: 
Northland Morning

March to Dismantle Racism

By 45 minutes ago

The Duluth justice city coalition is hosting a march to dismantle the legacy of racism and build a community of peace this Saturday, October 14. Kim Young talked to us today and gave us details about the march.

The hope is to demand change within the community. Office members are coming to listen, while community members speak out the real changes needed.

Duluth needs to tackle the issues of poverty, violence, and racism. Dismantling racism won't happen overnight, but this is a step in the right direction. 

Click Here for more details about the march happening this Saturday, March 14.

