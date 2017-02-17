Related Program: 
Lt. Governor Tina Smith says thriving economy and "fiscal discipline" responsible for budget surplus

Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith

Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith is in Duluth today, talking economic development with business leaders.

But she took some time to talk with KUMD's Maija Jenson about the budget surplus and the Governor's proposals with regard to higher education.

