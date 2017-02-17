Related Program: Northland Morning Lt. Governor Tina Smith says thriving economy and "fiscal discipline" responsible for budget surplus By Lisa Johnson • 17 minutes ago Related Program: Northland Morning TweetShareGoogle+Email Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith is in Duluth today, talking economic development with business leaders. But she took some time to talk with KUMD's Maija Jenson about the budget surplus and the Governor's proposals with regard to higher education. Listen Listening... / 5:42 Tags: Northland Morning InterviewsLt Governor Tina Smitheconomic developmenthigher educationTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.