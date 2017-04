Melanie Bonney was determined to keep the focus, artistically speaking, on Earth Day at Siviis Gallery.

And what could be more vital to the Earth - not to mention threatened - than bees?

The result is a program by noted wildlife garden educator and photographer Pat Thomas, and a bee-stiary of apian art from the likes of Aaron Kloss, Adam Swanson, Rick Allen, Karin Kramer and more.