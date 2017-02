It's not that the teachers at Lincoln Park's new middle school are locked away in their ivory towers.

It's just that the brand-new building is at the end of a mile-long uphill drive. And it's not on the city bus route.

That means for some parents of Lincoln Park students, many of whom don't have cars, getting to school for parent-teacher conferences or other activities can be a challenge.

One solution? Send the teachers out to meet the students and their families - in the student's home.