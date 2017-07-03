Letting your ancestors speak

While there's plenty of grumbling about the plugged-in, inter-connected, sometimes privacy-free brave new world in which we find ourselves, one group of people is delighted: genealogists.

Not only are old documents, newspaper articles, matters of public record and more suddenly available at the touch of the button, more information is being added daily.

So if you're interested in doing some genealogical research, there's no time like right now.

Kathleen Cargill's Basic Genealogy: How to Create a Working Binder will be held July 13 in the Ruth Maney Room at the Depot. Seating is limited. More information at 218-733-7586.