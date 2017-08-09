Let computers, not people, assess road conditions at 5am

Maybe technology can't solve every problem, but it sure looks like a boon for residents of St. Louis County.

Five Roadway Weather Information Systems (RWIS) have been installed around the county - four of which have weather cameras - and they'll be monitoring weather and road conditions this winter.

Not only does that cut down on the human beings you have to send out into a county that's 60 miles wide and twice as long, certain weather conditions trigger emails to maintenance supervisors so they can mobilize their crews - or not - depending on what the roads are like.

And if that's not enough good news - it's comparatively inexpensive, so expansion into Duluth - where conditions by the lake and over the hill can vary dramatically - might not be that far off.