Yesterday we heard that, in the 18 months or so that Lifehouse's Sol House has been in existence, twelve kids who were sex trafficked have come through their doors for help.

Shunu Shrestha is the Trafficking Program Coordinator at PAVSA (Program for Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault).

January is Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. And getting the word out that sex trafficking is happening here, in the Twin Ports, to girls and women, is more important than ever.