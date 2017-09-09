KUMD's John Prine Pre-Show Party

For KUMD's 60th Anniversary, we are bringing John Prine to perform at the DECC Auditorium on Saturday, September 9. Join us at the John Prine Pre-Show Party at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park on Saturday, September 9 from 5-7pm for John Prine trivia and a chance to meet the KUMD team.

What: John Prine Pre-Show Party

Where: Hoops Brewery, 325 S Lake Ave, Duluth, MN 55802

When: Saturday, September 9 from 5-7pm

Why: To celebrate the legacy and longevity of KUMD and the music of John Prine

This celebratory event is all-ages. We hope to see you there!