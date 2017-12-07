KUMD's go-to Gigs 12/8

GGOOLLDD and Àlamode*
Electropop and Electro Funk bands rev up the dance floor with bodacious beats and jammin' jives
Blush
Thursday, December 7 | 8 PM | $7 | 18+
Gin Street (LAST SHOW), Double Grave, and Single Player*
The local legend Punk Band plays their last gig. Tears will be shed. Probably
Blush
Friday, December 8 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+
Bad Bad Hats and Idle Empress
Alternative Indie Rock and Indie Folk bands fully intend to rock your socks off
Red Herring
Friday, December 8 | 9 PM | $7 | 21+
Big Wave Dave & the Ripples with Boardwalk Brass
Funky as frick. Forget your other plans, Dave's got you covered
Rex Bar
Friday, December 8 | 10 PM | $5 | 21+
Mama's Stolen Horses, Four Mile Portage, and Elephant Hotel
Americana and Folk bands. Fully functional. Full of fun
Beaner's Central
Friday, December 8 | 7 PM | $5 | All Ages
Rock and Roll Kamikaze XV
Rock bands assemble for the fifteenth time. It's going to be incredible
Red Herring
Saturday, December 9 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+
The Black-Eyed Snakes
Feeling blue? American Blues Rock Band is here for you. Get ready for their eccentric electric guitar licks. They're face melting
Blacklist Artisan Ales
Saturday, December 9 | 10 PM | $10 | 21+
*The Basement Picks