KUMD's go-to Gigs 12/8

GGOOLLDD and Àlamode*

Electropop and Electro Funk bands rev up the dance floor with bodacious beats and jammin' jives

Blush

Thursday, December 7 | 8 PM | $7 | 18+



Gin Street (LAST SHOW), Double Grave, and Single Player*

The local legend Punk Band plays their last gig. Tears will be shed. Probably

Blush

Friday, December 8 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+



Bad Bad Hats and Idle Empress

Alternative Indie Rock and Indie Folk bands fully intend to rock your socks off

Red Herring

Friday, December 8 | 9 PM | $7 | 21+



Big Wave Dave & the Ripples with Boardwalk Brass

Funky as frick. Forget your other plans, Dave's got you covered

Rex Bar

Friday, December 8 | 10 PM | $5 | 21+



Mama's Stolen Horses, Four Mile Portage, and Elephant Hotel

Americana and Folk bands. Fully functional. Full of fun

Beaner's Central

Friday, December 8 | 7 PM | $5 | All Ages



Rock and Roll Kamikaze XV

Rock bands assemble for the fifteenth time. It's going to be incredible

Red Herring

Saturday, December 9 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+



The Black-Eyed Snakes

Feeling blue? American Blues Rock Band is here for you. Get ready for their eccentric electric guitar licks. They're face melting

Blacklist Artisan Ales

Saturday, December 9 | 10 PM | $10 | 21+



*The Basement Picks