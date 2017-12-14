KUMD's Go-to Gigs 12/15

Red Mountain, A Band Called Truman, Steve Sola, and Elephant Hotel

Pop-Folk, Rock, and Folk/Blues/Grunge bands will take the night away. You'll be begging for more by the end of this one

Red Herring

Friday, December 15 | 9 PM | $10 | 21+



Darren Sipity, Jaygee, C-Silence, Taylor French, Intelligent Design, Kid Automatic, and OKNICE*

Holy Hip-Hop! Big lineup. All throwing down in The Red Herring's Red Room

Red Herring Red Room

Friday, December 15 | 9 PM | $10 | 21+



Mama's Stolen Horses with Feeding Leroy

The Americana Band Mama's Stolen Horses CD release party! Buy some with your money!

Amazing Grace

Friday, December 15 | 7 PM | Free | All Ages



Average Mammals, Scattered to Broken, and Kitchen ShoesIndie/Alternative and Blues/Soul bands will make sure head bobbing ensues

Beaner's Central

Friday, December 15 | 7 PM | $5 | All Ages



SOUND: Sessions

Featuring Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, Joe K. Walsh, Bryn Davies, and Danny Barnes, this is a show you won't want to miss.

Sound

Friday, December 15 | 8 PM | $25

The Dark Underbelly, Gender Confetti, and Mint Vintage*

Super duper rad Alt-Rock and Prog-Rock bands are here to make you feel something special. Probably love

Blush

Saturday, December 16 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+

RoofTop Fable, Trash Cats and The Fiasco

Rock! Rock around the clock! The rock won't stop!

R.T. Quinlan's

Saturday, December 16 | 10 PM | $5 | 21+

Sara & Paula's Winter Concert

Holy holiday cheer coming early for you.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth

Sunday, December 17 | 7:30 PM | $15 advance $20 at door | All Ages