Related Program: 
The Basement

KUMD's Go-to Gigs 12/15

By Shea Docherty 28 minutes ago
  • A Band Called Truman
    A Band Called Truman
    The Playlist

 Red Mountain, A Band Called Truman, Steve Sola, and Elephant Hotel
Pop-Folk, Rock, and Folk/Blues/Grunge bands will take the night away. You'll be begging for more by the end of this one
Red Herring
Friday, December 15 | 9 PM | $10 | 21+ 

 Darren Sipity, Jaygee, C-Silence, Taylor French, Intelligent Design, Kid Automatic, and OKNICE*
Holy Hip-Hop! Big lineup. All throwing down in The Red Herring's Red Room
Red Herring Red Room
Friday, December 15 | 9 PM | $10 | 21+

 Mama's Stolen Horses with Feeding Leroy
The Americana Band Mama's Stolen Horses CD release party! Buy some with your money!
Amazing Grace
Friday, December 15 | 7 PM | Free | All Ages

Average Mammals, Scattered to Broken, and Kitchen ShoesIndie/Alternative and Blues/Soul bands will make sure head bobbing ensues
Beaner's Central
Friday, December 15 | 7 PM | $5 | All Ages

SOUND: Sessions
Featuring Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, Joe K. Walsh, Bryn Davies, and Danny Barnes, this is a show you won't want to miss.
Sound
Friday, December 15 | 8 PM | $25 

The Dark Underbelly, Gender Confetti, and Mint Vintage*
Super duper rad Alt-Rock and Prog-Rock bands are here to make you feel something special. Probably love
Blush
Saturday, December 16 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+

RoofTop Fable, Trash Cats and The Fiasco
Rock! Rock around the clock! The rock won't stop!
R.T. Quinlan's
Saturday, December 16 | 10 PM | $5 | 21+

 Sara & Paula's Winter Concert
Holy holiday cheer coming early for you.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth
Sunday, December 17 | 7:30 PM | $15 advance $20 at door | All Ages   

Tags: 
KUMD's Go-to Gigs
Red Mountain
A Band Called Truman
Red Herring
Mama's Stolen Horses
Feeding Leroy
Amazing Grace Bakery & Cafe
Average Mammals
Beaner's Central
The Dark Underbelly
Blush
R.T. Quinlan's
Sound Session

Related Content

12/15 Live From Studio A: Mama's Stolen Horses

By egilhousen Nov 14, 2017
Mama's Stolen Horses
Mama's Stolen Horses Facebook

Husband and wife duo Kristoffer and Abby Jo Robin make up this Americana folk/grass group. Originally from Mankato, the pair traveled around the country as glass artists at Renaissance Fairs before making Duluth their home base for most of the year, also spending a few months in the Southwest. We welcome them back to the studio on Friday, December 15 at 1pm. They have a CD release party for their new album Son of the Machine the same night at Amazing Grace Bakery in Duluth.

Mama's Stolen Horses

9/28 Live from Studio A: Average Mammals

By Sep 18, 2017
Members from Average Mammals perfoming live at KUMD

This Hibbing indie rock trio has been around since 2011, releasing one album along the way. They joined us in the studio on September 28. They performed the same night as part of Beaner's Central's One Week Live and on September 30 at the Rex Bar in Duluth.

Average Mammals

Rex Bar

Beaner's Central

Radio Gallery 05-23-2012 16th annual Battle of the Jugbands

By May 23, 2012

This week Radio Gallery spotlights the 16th annual Jug Band Battle which is happening at Amazing Grace Bakery and Caf? in Canal Park starting at 1pm this Sunday May 27th.

Radio Gallery 05-23-2012 16th annual Battle of the Jugbands