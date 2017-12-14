KUMD's Go-to Gigs 12/15

Red Mountain, A Band Called Truman, Steve Sola, and Elephant Hotel
Pop-Folk, Rock, and Folk/Blues/Grunge bands will take the night away. You'll be begging for more by the end of this one
Red Herring
Friday, December 15 | 9 PM | $10 | 21+
Darren Sipity, Jaygee, C-Silence, Taylor French, Intelligent Design, Kid Automatic, and OKNICE*
Holy Hip-Hop! Big lineup. All throwing down in The Red Herring's Red Room
Red Herring Red Room
Friday, December 15 | 9 PM | $10 | 21+
Mama's Stolen Horses with Feeding Leroy
The Americana Band Mama's Stolen Horses CD release party! Buy some with your money!
Amazing Grace
Friday, December 15 | 7 PM | Free | All Ages
Average Mammals, Scattered to Broken, and Kitchen ShoesIndie/Alternative and Blues/Soul bands will make sure head bobbing ensues
Beaner's Central
Friday, December 15 | 7 PM | $5 | All Ages
SOUND: Sessions
Featuring Darol Anger, Grant Gordy, Joe K. Walsh, Bryn Davies, and Danny Barnes, this is a show you won't want to miss.
Sound
Friday, December 15 | 8 PM | $25
The Dark Underbelly, Gender Confetti, and Mint Vintage*
Super duper rad Alt-Rock and Prog-Rock bands are here to make you feel something special. Probably love
Blush
Saturday, December 16 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+
RoofTop Fable, Trash Cats and The Fiasco
Rock! Rock around the clock! The rock won't stop!
R.T. Quinlan's
Saturday, December 16 | 10 PM | $5 | 21+
Sara & Paula's Winter Concert
Holy holiday cheer coming early for you.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Duluth
Sunday, December 17 | 7:30 PM | $15 advance $20 at door | All Ages