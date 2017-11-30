KUMD's Go-to Gigs 12/1

Àlamode and Prone*

Electro-Dance Pop and Electro Funk bands rip up the dance floor this Thursday. Get up to throw down

Red Herring

Thursday, November 30 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+

Venus DeMars, The Florists, and Dear Rosetta

Solo-Acoustic Dark Glam, Post Punk, and Queer Punk bands kick butt for you and you alone. Don't miss it

Blush

Friday, December 1 | 9 PM | Free | 18+

The Last Revel and The Lowest Pair

Folk. With bombastic rock and haunting folk ballads from The Last Revel and Duel Banjo picking from The Lowest Pair, you're going to have a blast. I guarantee it

Red Herring

Friday, December 1 | 9 PM | $15 | 21+

A Winter Downpour, Rick McLean, and The Trash Cats*

Indie, Rock n' Roll, and Rock. These bands are as cool as the frigid Duluth winter that's about to hit. Stay frosty at this hot show

Sir Benedict'sSaturday, December 2 | 9 PM | Free | 18+

The Dames and The Farsights

Rock and Rockin' Punk. With the amp turned up loud and good vibes at an all time high, these guys will make you want to rock all the way to the sky

Red Herring

Saturday, December 2 | 10 PM | $10 | 21+

Superior Siren, Humbird, and Tabah

Eerie Folk, Experimental Folk, and Rock. Great lineup. Relentless happiness will be exploding in the crowd. No one is safe from the greatness that is destined to come

Blacklist Artisan Ales

Saturday, December 2 | 9 PM | Free | 21+

Mary Bue, Alan Sparhawk, Little Black Books, Father Hennepin, Torment, Kid Dakota, and Low Forms

Bob Olson Benefit Concert. Duluth's music community bands together to help one of its own with medical bills. Bob Olson's been part of Father Hennepin, Little Black Books, the Blackeyed Snakes, and other Duluth bands for many years. What a line up. Varying genres of music, lovely cause, and a great way to spend your Sunday

Pizza Lucé

Sunday, December 3 | 3 PM | $10 | 21+

*The Basement Picks