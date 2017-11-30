Related Program: 
The Basement

KUMD's Go-to Gigs 12/1

By egilhousen 25 minutes ago
  • The Last Revel
    The Last Revel
    https://tophatlounge.com

Àlamode and Prone*
Electro-Dance Pop and Electro Funk bands rip up the dance floor this Thursday. Get up to throw down
Red Herring
Thursday, November 30 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+

Venus DeMars, The Florists, and Dear Rosetta
Solo-Acoustic Dark Glam, Post Punk, and Queer Punk bands kick butt for you and you alone. Don't miss it
Blush
Friday, December 1 | 9 PM | Free | 18+

The Last Revel and The Lowest Pair
Folk. With bombastic rock and haunting folk ballads from The Last Revel and Duel Banjo picking from The Lowest Pair, you're going to have a blast. I guarantee it
Red Herring
Friday, December 1 | 9 PM | $15 | 21+

A Winter Downpour, Rick McLean, and The Trash Cats*
Indie, Rock n' Roll, and Rock. These bands are as cool as the frigid Duluth winter that's about to hit. Stay frosty at this hot show
Sir Benedict'sSaturday, December 2 | 9 PM | Free | 18+

The Dames and The Farsights
Rock and Rockin' Punk. With the amp turned up loud and good vibes at an all time high, these guys will make you want to rock all the way to the sky
Red Herring
Saturday, December 2 | 10 PM | $10 | 21+

Superior Siren, Humbird, and Tabah
Eerie Folk, Experimental Folk, and Rock. Great lineup. Relentless happiness will be exploding in the crowd. No one is safe from the greatness that is destined to come
Blacklist Artisan Ales
Saturday, December 2 | 9 PM | Free | 21+

Mary Bue, Alan Sparhawk, Little Black Books, Father Hennepin, Torment, Kid Dakota, and Low Forms
Bob Olson Benefit Concert. Duluth's music community bands together to help one of its own with medical bills. Bob Olson's been part of Father Hennepin, Little Black Books, the Blackeyed Snakes, and other Duluth bands for many years. What a line up. Varying genres of music, lovely cause, and a great way to spend your Sunday
Pizza Lucé
Sunday, December 3 | 3 PM | $10 | 21+

*The Basement Picks 

