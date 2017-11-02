KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/3

Chasm of Czar, The Missing Letters, Average Mammals
Hard Rock, Alternative Rock, and Indie/Alternative. From a hard and rocky start in the chasm to a melodic entrancement by mammals, it'll be one magnificent experience
Red Herring
Friday, November 3 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+
Dance Attic and Jim Paul
Guitar, Accordion, and Acoustic goodness. Ripe for your ears to digest
Sir Benedict's
Friday, November 3 | 6 PM | All Ages | Free
Sex Funeral, Norby, and Underwater Escape from the Black Hole
Masterful Improvising, Electro-Acid, and Post-Rock bands leave their mark on a crowd of happy folks
Blush
Saturday, November 4 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+
Similar Dogs, Tim Kirchof, and The Northeast Timberland Band
Acoustic Bluegrass. What more needs to be said?
Thirsty Pagan
Saturday, November 4 | 5 PM | Free | 21+
Chris Hawkey & Flywheel
Country singer from Minneapolis graces us with his savory acoustic guitar licks
The Other Place Bar & Grille
Saturday, November 4 | 7 PM | $12 | 21+
Late Night Episode, Tabah, Early Eyes, and The Latelys
Indie Rock lovelies raising money so that children can have coats for winter. What a good as heck cause
Red Herring
Saturday, November 4 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+