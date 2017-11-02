KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/3

Chasm of Czar, The Missing Letters, Average Mammals

Hard Rock, Alternative Rock, and Indie/Alternative. From a hard and rocky start in the chasm to a melodic entrancement by mammals, it'll be one magnificent experience

Red Herring

Friday, November 3 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+

Dance Attic and Jim Paul

Guitar, Accordion, and Acoustic goodness. Ripe for your ears to digest

Sir Benedict's

Friday, November 3 | 6 PM | All Ages | Free

Sex Funeral, Norby, and Underwater Escape from the Black Hole

Masterful Improvising, Electro-Acid, and Post-Rock bands leave their mark on a crowd of happy folks

Blush

Saturday, November 4 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+

Similar Dogs, Tim Kirchof, and The Northeast Timberland Band

Acoustic Bluegrass. What more needs to be said?

Thirsty Pagan

Saturday, November 4 | 5 PM | Free | 21+

Chris Hawkey & Flywheel

Country singer from Minneapolis graces us with his savory acoustic guitar licks

The Other Place Bar & Grille

Saturday, November 4 | 7 PM | $12 | 21+

Late Night Episode, Tabah, Early Eyes, and The Latelys

Indie Rock lovelies raising money so that children can have coats for winter. What a good as heck cause

Red Herring

Saturday, November 4 | 8 PM | $5 | 18+