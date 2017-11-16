KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/17

Sonja Bjordal, Royale, Norshore, Big Wave Dave & the Ripples, and Boreal Forest
Hope After Hurricanes concert where proceeds go to helping hurricane victims. Phenomenal local music for an even better cause
Red Herring
Thursday, November 16 | 5 PM | $5 | 21+
Jaw Knee Vee, Low Forms, and Josh Harmony
Rockabilly Punk Blues, Punk, and Psychedelic Pop bands band together and brand their names as music legends
Rex Bar
Friday, November 17 | 10 PM | $5 | 21+
The Chinchees, Unwelcome Guest, and Amy Hazel
Punk, Folk/Punk, and Rock. All guests will be welcomed when the magical punk tour hits gold ol' Duluth. Get ready for some good tunes
Blush
Friday, November 17 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+
Déjà vu Drifters and The Trash Cats
Folky/Swingy and Rocking Blues is sure to give you dancing fever. Get down tonight
Red Herring
Friday, November 17 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+
Charlie Parr, The Electric Witch, The Von Tramps
Folk, Synth-Electro, and Rock and Roll. What a bodacious variety pack of music. Expand your musical horizons here
Rex Bar
Saturday, November 18 | 9 PM | $7 | 21+
Pert Near Sandstone and Kind Country
Bluegrass/Newgrass and Bluegrass/Folk bands determine once and for all what the best kind of grass is. It's blue. Bluegrass
Red Herring
Saturday, November 18 | 9 PM | $15 | 21+
THA RIFT w/ FREEWIFI, K.O.N.R., Nano Nation, Renagade, 50 Cal, Swifty, and Kiz
Hip Hop all night with no intention to stop. Flying fat beats for your lovely self
Bedrock Bar
Sunday, November 19 | 10 PM | $10 | 21+