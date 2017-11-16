Related Program: 
The Basement

KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/17

By egilhousen 11 minutes ago
  • Big Wave Dave and the Ripples
    Big Wave Dave and the Ripples

 Sonja Bjordal, Royale, Norshore, Big Wave Dave & the Ripples, and Boreal Forest
Hope After Hurricanes concert where proceeds go to helping hurricane victims. Phenomenal local music for an even better cause
Red Herring
Thursday, November 16 | 5 PM | $5 | 21+

Jaw Knee Vee, Low Forms, and Josh Harmony
Rockabilly Punk Blues, Punk, and Psychedelic Pop bands band together and brand their names as music legends
Rex Bar
Friday, November 17 | 10 PM | $5 | 21+

The Chinchees, Unwelcome Guest, and Amy Hazel
Punk, Folk/Punk, and Rock. All guests will be welcomed when the magical punk tour hits gold ol' Duluth. Get ready for some good tunes
Blush
Friday, November 17 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+

Déjà vu Drifters and The Trash Cats
Folky/Swingy and Rocking Blues is sure to give you dancing fever. Get down tonight
Red Herring
Friday, November 17 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+

Charlie Parr, The Electric Witch, The Von Tramps
Folk, Synth-Electro, and Rock and Roll. What a bodacious variety pack of music. Expand your musical horizons here
Rex Bar
Saturday, November 18 | 9 PM | $7 | 21+

Pert Near Sandstone and Kind Country
Bluegrass/Newgrass and Bluegrass/Folk bands determine once and for all what the best kind of grass is. It's blue. Bluegrass
Red Herring
Saturday, November 18 | 9 PM | $15 | 21+

THA RIFT w/ FREEWIFI, K.O.N.R., Nano Nation, Renagade, 50 Cal, Swifty, and Kiz
Hip Hop all night with no intention to stop. Flying fat beats for your lovely self
Bedrock Bar
Sunday, November 19 | 10 PM | $10 | 21+

     

Tags: 
Live Music
KUMD's Go-to Gigs
Norshore
Big Wave Dave & The Ripples
Red Herring Lounge
Low Forms
Josh Harmony
Rex Bar
The Chinchees
Amy Hazel
Blush
Charlie Parr
Pert Near Sandstone
Kind Country
bedrock bar

Related Content

KUMD Presents: Black Market Brass and Big Wave Dave & The Ripples

Black Market Brass

KUMD is proud to present Black Market Brass and Big Wave Dave & The Ripples on Friday, September 23 at the Red Herring Lounge. 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 // The Red Herring Lounge
DOORS 8PM // MUSIC 9PM //  Tickets at redherringlounge.com

WIN TICKETS // Monday and Tuesday during Music Through the Day, and Wednesday during The Local

KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/10

By egilhousen & Shea Docherty Nov 9, 2017
Lesser Planets
Lesser Planets Facebook

Charlie Parr, Anima, and Jacob Mahon
Good ol' fashioned folk with the kind himself, Charlie Parr
Red Herring
Thursday, November 9 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+ 

KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/3

By egilhousen Nov 2, 2017
Missing Letters Facebook

 Chasm of Czar, The Missing Letters, Average Mammals
Hard Rock, Alternative Rock, and Indie/Alternative. From a hard and rocky start in the chasm to a melodic entrancement by mammals, it'll be one magnificent experience
Red Herring
Friday, November 3 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+ 