KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/10

Charlie Parr, Anima, and Jacob Mahon

Good ol' fashioned folk with the kind himself, Charlie Parr

Red Herring

Thursday, November 9 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+

Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners

5 piece band playing original Country music inside the Electric Fetus. Shocking

The Electric Fetus

Friday, November 10 | 6 PM | Free | All Ages

A Very Laura Velvet Christmas

It's never too early for Christmas music...I guess. The big band will make you feel holly and jolly a month before the holiday season

The Keyport Lounge

Friday, November 10 | 6 PM | Free | 21+

Gaelynn Lea with Emily Haavik & Friends

Lyric driven Folk and Folk Rock

Sacred Heart Music Center

Saturday, November 11 | 7:30 PM | $12 | All Ages

Mary Bue, Hastings 3000, and Black Widows

You know what time it is? Indie Rock o'clock. Hot dog

Red Herring

Saturday, November 11 | 9:30 PM | $5 | 21+

Lesser Planets, Low Forms, Fiasco, Nude Colors

Post Rock, Punk, and Alternative Indie Pop Rock. 4 Bands, 5 Bucks, easy decision

Rex Bar

Saturday, November 11 | 9:30 PM | $5 | 21+

The Farsights, When Particles Collide, and Secret Badass

Rock, Rock Alt/Rock, and Garage Rock bands collide for a monumental display of great tunes

Blush

Saturday, November 11 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+