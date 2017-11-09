Related Program: 
The Basement

KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/10

By egilhousen 1 hour ago
  • Lesser Planets
    Lesser Planets Facebook

Charlie Parr, Anima, and Jacob Mahon
Good ol' fashioned folk with the kind himself, Charlie Parr
Red Herring
Thursday, November 9 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+ 

Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners
5 piece band playing original Country music inside the Electric Fetus. Shocking
The Electric Fetus
Friday, November 10 | 6 PM | Free | All Ages 

A Very Laura Velvet Christmas
It's never too early for Christmas music...I guess. The big band will make you feel holly and jolly a month before the holiday season
The Keyport Lounge
Friday, November 10 | 6 PM | Free | 21+ 

Gaelynn Lea with Emily Haavik & Friends
Lyric driven Folk and Folk Rock
Sacred Heart Music Center
Saturday, November 11 | 7:30 PM | $12 | All Ages

Mary Bue, Hastings 3000, and Black Widows
You know what time it is? Indie Rock o'clock. Hot dog
Red Herring
Saturday, November 11 | 9:30 PM | $5 | 21+

Lesser Planets, Low Forms, Fiasco, Nude Colors
Post Rock, Punk, and Alternative Indie Pop Rock. 4 Bands, 5 Bucks, easy decision
Rex Bar
Saturday, November 11 | 9:30 PM | $5 | 21+

The Farsights, When Particles Collide, and Secret Badass
Rock, Rock Alt/Rock, and Garage Rock bands collide for a monumental display of great tunes
Blush
Saturday, November 11 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+

Tags: 
Charlie Parr
Jacob Mahon
Red Herring
Folk Music
Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners
Electric Fetus
country music
laura velvet
Christmas
keyport lounge
Gaelynn Lea
Emily Haavik
Sacred Heart Music Center
Mary Bue
Low Forms
Rex Bar
The Farsights
Secret Badass
Blush

Related Content

KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/3

By egilhousen Nov 2, 2017
Missing Letters Facebook

 Chasm of Czar, The Missing Letters, Average Mammals
Hard Rock, Alternative Rock, and Indie/Alternative. From a hard and rocky start in the chasm to a melodic entrancement by mammals, it'll be one magnificent experience
Red Herring
Friday, November 3 | 9 PM | $5 | 21+ 

8/27 Live From Studio A: Charlie Parr

Charlie Parr

Listen to our live session with local folk/blues performer Charlie Parr from August 27th, 2008.


9/14 Live from Studio A: Breanne Marie

By Sep 14, 2017
Woman playing guitar and singing in front of shelves of CD
Christine Dean for KUMD

Breanne Tepler has been performing in Duluth's music scene since 2010, most recently with her band the Front Porch Sinners, which includes her husband, Evan Tepler, on guitar. She stopped by our studios on September 14, 2017, with pedal steel player Johnny "Blaze" Peterson to perform and talk about her latest album, Wildflowers & Tumbleweeds. While her first two releases were marked by family tragedies, she told us this one is more lighthearted.