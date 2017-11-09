KUMD's Go-to Gigs 11/10

Charlie Parr, Anima, and Jacob Mahon
Good ol' fashioned folk with the kind himself, Charlie Parr
Red Herring
Thursday, November 9 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+
Breanne Marie & the Front Porch Sinners
5 piece band playing original Country music inside the Electric Fetus. Shocking
The Electric Fetus
Friday, November 10 | 6 PM | Free | All Ages
A Very Laura Velvet Christmas
It's never too early for Christmas music...I guess. The big band will make you feel holly and jolly a month before the holiday season
The Keyport Lounge
Friday, November 10 | 6 PM | Free | 21+
Gaelynn Lea with Emily Haavik & Friends
Lyric driven Folk and Folk Rock
Sacred Heart Music Center
Saturday, November 11 | 7:30 PM | $12 | All Ages
Mary Bue, Hastings 3000, and Black Widows
You know what time it is? Indie Rock o'clock. Hot dog
Red Herring
Saturday, November 11 | 9:30 PM | $5 | 21+
Lesser Planets, Low Forms, Fiasco, Nude Colors
Post Rock, Punk, and Alternative Indie Pop Rock. 4 Bands, 5 Bucks, easy decision
Rex Bar
Saturday, November 11 | 9:30 PM | $5 | 21+
The Farsights, When Particles Collide, and Secret Badass
Rock, Rock Alt/Rock, and Garage Rock bands collide for a monumental display of great tunes
Blush
Saturday, November 11 | 9 PM | $5 | 18+