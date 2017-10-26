KUMD's Go-to Gigs 10/27

Heatbox with The Crunchy Bunch
Experimental Beatboxing and Dance will leave you in a trance. Take your stance, get out there and prance
Rex Bar
Friday, October 27 |10 PM | 21+ | $7
Blaha and Low Forms
Surf Psych and Punk Bands combine forces for one heck of a good show. There's going to be some good dancing
Blush
Friday, October 27 | 9 PM | 18+ | $7
Chris Webby, Nate Millyunz, Gaines FM, Craze & Kryptic, and Jugg Brothers
Hip Hop and Rap to help you seize the day. The Red Herring will have new Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs which help reduce in concert sound to enable you to talk to your friends while at a concert. Funky
Red Herring
Friday, October 27 | 8 PM | 18+ | $20
Father Hennepin
Alternative Country Band bound to bring out the best of your boogieing self
Cedar Lounge
Saturday, October 28 | 8 PM | 21+ | Free
Bratwurst, Monster Mob, and The True Malarkey
Electronic Industrial Noise, Horror Punk/Trash Rock, and Rock n' Roll beauties perform one gosh darn glorious show just for youR.T.
Quinlan's
Saturday, October 28 | 10 PM | 21+ | $5
Brothers Burn Mountain, Paper Parlor, and Confused Brothers Band
Electric Blues-Rock, Psychedelic Blues, and Funk Rock. Three bands. Singin' rock n' role blues. What else do you have to do? Come on down so they can see you too
Sir Benedict's
Saturday, October 28 | 9 PM | All Ages | Free
Hallowade: All About Music & South of Lake Superior
Holy heck this is a lot of music for only five bucks. Celebrate Halloween right with Rior, Buckwild, Nio & Deepwater Music, Velhasa, John Seguin, Israel Malachi, Laura Velvet & the Bookhouse Boys, Ron Koivisto, Jim Madison, Jordan Johnsrud, Theft by Swindle, Black River Revue, Jeffrey Jame O'Loughlin, Woodblind, Revolution Jones, Virgil Caine and Tim Leutvig
Wade Stadium
Saturday, October 28 | 11 AM | All Ages | $5
Charlie Parr, Mumblin' Drew & Kyle Ollah, Skunch Brothers, and Jacob Mahon
Folk, Country Blues, and Singer/Songwriter. Nothing like some Folky goodness to conclude a Halloween weekend
Beaner's Central
Sunday, October 29 | 6 PM | All Ages | $10
Red Mountain, Alamode, and The Social Disaster
Alternative, Pop Funk, and Garage Soul. Halloween party extravaganza. A costume contest will determine who reigns supreme with drink specials sure to make you screamRex Bar
Tuesday, October 31 | 8 PM | 21+ | $7