KUMD's Go-to Gigs 10/27

Heatbox with The Crunchy Bunch

Experimental Beatboxing and Dance will leave you in a trance. Take your stance, get out there and prance

Rex Bar

Friday, October 27 |10 PM | 21+ | $7

Blaha and Low Forms

Surf Psych and Punk Bands combine forces for one heck of a good show. There's going to be some good dancing

Blush

Friday, October 27 | 9 PM | 18+ | $7

Chris Webby, Nate Millyunz, Gaines FM, Craze & Kryptic, and Jugg Brothers

Hip Hop and Rap to help you seize the day. The Red Herring will have new Vibes High-Fidelity Earplugs which help reduce in concert sound to enable you to talk to your friends while at a concert. Funky

Red Herring

Friday, October 27 | 8 PM | 18+ | $20

Father Hennepin

Alternative Country Band bound to bring out the best of your boogieing self

Cedar Lounge

Saturday, October 28 | 8 PM | 21+ | Free

Bratwurst, Monster Mob, and The True Malarkey

Electronic Industrial Noise, Horror Punk/Trash Rock, and Rock n' Roll beauties perform one gosh darn glorious show just for youR.T.

Quinlan's

Saturday, October 28 | 10 PM | 21+ | $5

Brothers Burn Mountain, Paper Parlor, and Confused Brothers Band

Electric Blues-Rock, Psychedelic Blues, and Funk Rock. Three bands. Singin' rock n' role blues. What else do you have to do? Come on down so they can see you too

Sir Benedict's

Saturday, October 28 | 9 PM | All Ages | Free

Hallowade: All About Music & South of Lake Superior

Holy heck this is a lot of music for only five bucks. Celebrate Halloween right with Rior, Buckwild, Nio & Deepwater Music, Velhasa, John Seguin, Israel Malachi, Laura Velvet & the Bookhouse Boys, Ron Koivisto, Jim Madison, Jordan Johnsrud, Theft by Swindle, Black River Revue, Jeffrey Jame O'Loughlin, Woodblind, Revolution Jones, Virgil Caine and Tim Leutvig

Wade Stadium

Saturday, October 28 | 11 AM | All Ages | $5

Charlie Parr, Mumblin' Drew & Kyle Ollah, Skunch Brothers, and Jacob Mahon

Folk, Country Blues, and Singer/Songwriter. Nothing like some Folky goodness to conclude a Halloween weekend

Beaner's Central

Sunday, October 29 | 6 PM | All Ages | $10

Red Mountain, Alamode, and The Social Disaster

Alternative, Pop Funk, and Garage Soul. Halloween party extravaganza. A costume contest will determine who reigns supreme with drink specials sure to make you screamRex Bar

Tuesday, October 31 | 8 PM | 21+ | $7