KUMD's Go-to Gigs 10/20

Band: Israel Malachi, Laura Velvet & the Bookhouse Boys, Revolution Jones, and Theft By Swindle

Description: Electric Blues Guitar, Old School Torch Singers and Motown, Raging Roots Rock and Raggae, and Rock

Venue: Top Hat Tavern

Time: Friday, October 20th - 8:00 PM

Age: 21+

Cost: Free

Band: Superior Siren, Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank, LazyLightning420, DJ and Walt Dizzo

Description: Eerie Folk, Folk/Roots, Grateful Dead Tunes, Electric

Venue: Electric Fetus

Time: Saturday, October 21st - 2:00 PM

Age: All

Cost: Free

Band: Allvaret, True Moon, The Rick McLean Band, and Timmy Jacks Off

Description: Cult Rock and Rock n' Roll. Get ready to rock (and roll)

Venue: Blush

Time: Saturday, October 21st - 8:00 PM

Age: 18+

Cost: $5

Band: Deja Vu Drifters and The Trash Cats

Description: Acoustic Rock/Raggae and Light Rock. Light rock to lift you off your feet. Sing the night away with these two bands as your spiritual guide

Venue: Thirsty Pagan

Time: Friday, October 20th - 5:00 PM

Age: 21+

Cost: Free

Band: Teague Alexy and Joey & Friends

Description: Roots Rock. There's not a better way to spend a Sunday

Venue: Thirsty Pagan

Time: Sunday, October 22nd - 12:00 PM

Age: 21+

Cost: Free

Band: Greg Tiburzi

Description: From a background of Folk, World Music, and Rock, Greg is set to satisfy all with his trusty guitar and harmonica

Venue: Pizza Luce

Time: Saturday, October 22nd - 11:00 AM

Age: 21+

Cost: Free

The Basement's Picks:

Band: High Waisted, the Coax, and Monica Laplante

Description: With Surf Rock, Casper Jazzpop, and Garage Pop/Rock, your feet will be hurting in the morning. Dance until you can't

Venue: Red Herring Red Room

Time: Friday, October 20th - 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Cost: $5



Band: Cysters, The Crunchy Bunch, The Great Unwilling, and Al Sparhawk

Description: With genres ranging, it only makes sense to have a raging party, right? Halloween Party at Red Herring!

Venue: The Red Herring Red Room

Time: Saturday, October 21st - 9:00 PM

Age: 21+

Cost: $6.66