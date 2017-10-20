KUMD's Go-to Gigs 10/20

Band: Israel Malachi, Laura Velvet & the Bookhouse Boys, Revolution Jones, and Theft By Swindle
Description: Electric Blues Guitar, Old School Torch Singers and Motown, Raging Roots Rock and Raggae, and Rock
Venue: Top Hat Tavern
Time: Friday, October 20th - 8:00 PM
Age: 21+
Cost: Free
Band: Superior Siren, Hobo Nephews of Uncle Frank, LazyLightning420, DJ and Walt Dizzo
Description: Eerie Folk, Folk/Roots, Grateful Dead Tunes, Electric
Venue: Electric Fetus
Time: Saturday, October 21st - 2:00 PM
Age: All
Cost: Free
Band: Allvaret, True Moon, The Rick McLean Band, and Timmy Jacks Off
Description: Cult Rock and Rock n' Roll. Get ready to rock (and roll)
Venue: Blush
Time: Saturday, October 21st - 8:00 PM
Age: 18+
Cost: $5
Band: Deja Vu Drifters and The Trash Cats
Description: Acoustic Rock/Raggae and Light Rock. Light rock to lift you off your feet. Sing the night away with these two bands as your spiritual guide
Venue: Thirsty Pagan
Time: Friday, October 20th - 5:00 PM
Age: 21+
Cost: Free
Band: Teague Alexy and Joey & Friends
Description: Roots Rock. There's not a better way to spend a Sunday
Venue: Thirsty Pagan
Time: Sunday, October 22nd - 12:00 PM
Age: 21+
Cost: Free
Band: Greg Tiburzi
Description: From a background of Folk, World Music, and Rock, Greg is set to satisfy all with his trusty guitar and harmonica
Venue: Pizza Luce
Time: Saturday, October 22nd - 11:00 AM
Age: 21+
Cost: Free
The Basement's Picks:
Band: High Waisted, the Coax, and Monica Laplante
Description: With Surf Rock, Casper Jazzpop, and Garage Pop/Rock, your feet will be hurting in the morning. Dance until you can't
Venue: Red Herring Red Room
Time: Friday, October 20th - 10:00 PM
Age: 21+
Cost: $5
Band: Cysters, The Crunchy Bunch, The Great Unwilling, and Al Sparhawk
Description: With genres ranging, it only makes sense to have a raging party, right? Halloween Party at Red Herring!
Venue: The Red Herring Red Room
Time: Saturday, October 21st - 9:00 PM
Age: 21+
Cost: $6.66