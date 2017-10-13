KUMD's Go-to Gigs

Band: Big Wave Dave & the Ripples

Description: Big Funk, Big Soul, Big Wave Dave

Venue: The Rex Bar

Time: Friday, October 13th - 10:00 PM

Age: 21+

Cost: $5

Band: Rich Mattson and the Northstars

Description: Alt-country

Venue: The Cedar Lounge

Time: Friday, October 13 | 8pm

Age: 21+

Cost: Free

Band: The Boomchucks, The Pitchafits, and Rick Mclean

Description: Rock n' Roll all night with a killer lineup. Prepare yourselves for a night you won't soon forget

Venue: R.T. Quinlan's

Time: Saturday, October 14th - 9:00 PM

Age: 21+

Cost: $5

Band: The Miami Dolphins, Dark Underbelly, and Raw Space

Description: These Punk Rock and Progressive Rock bands will make you beg for more. Local DJ Raw Space fills the musicless void between sets with fat beats

Venue: Blush

Time: Friday, October 13th - 8:00 PM

Age: 18+

Cost: $5

Band: Dan the Monkey Man Kid's Show

Description: Go wild with Dan the Monkey Man. Bring the kids to sing, dance, and play along with the man (Dan)!

Venue: Beaner's Central

Time: Saturday, October 14th - 3:00 PM

Age: All

Cost: Free

The Basement Picks:

Band: GeTToBLaSTeR, DJ Shaman, DJ AD, and DJ Silly

Description: Over the top sound system blasting out House and Techno. The Chicago and Detroit Underground influenced DJs pair up with some local disk jockey heroes for a show that is definitely worth the future hearing loss

Venue: The Red Herring

Time: Saturday, October 14th - 8:00 PM

Age: 18+

Cost: $10 at door, $5 Student Discount

Band: Barbaro, Silly, Cap'n Seabeard, DJ Delgado, Boost, Lo-Hi Funk, Jaze, DJR, 2G's, DJ Shaman, and KMC

Description: Legacy Glassworks 7th Anniversary Shindig. A 12 hour non stop party with nothing but choice Alternative Hip Hop. Celebrate like you mean it.

Venue: Legacy Glassworks

Time: Saturday. October 14th - 11:00 AM

Age: 18+

Cost: Free

Band: Katana Da Don, C-Silence, and Jae Havoc

Description: Incorporating a fusion of Rap, Hip Hop, and Soul, the three artists are bringing back that old hip hop sound we all know and loveVenue: Blush

Time: Saturday, October 14th - 9:00 PM

Age: 18+

Cost: $5