Bob Dylan and Mavis Staples are bringing their tour to St. Paul and we want to send our listeners as a way of saying "thank you" for helping us reach our goal during our Fall Membership Drive.

Tune in for a pledge-free week October 16 through October 20 to enter our drawing! The winners will be announced on Friday, October 20. The show takes place on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30PM at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN.