KUMD is a Proud Sponsor of the UMD Farmfest

UMD Farmfest 2017 has exciting developments this year as they will host a performance by The Magic Smelt Puppet Master as well as more children's activities. Join us for an afternoon of great food, fresh veggies, and games that all benefit the Sustainable Agriculture Project at UMD.

What: UMD Farmfest

Where: UMD SAP Farm, 3568 Riley Rd, Duluth, MN55803

When: Sunday, September 17 from 12-4pm

Why: To celebrate and support the Sustainable Agriculture Project at UMD

KUMD will be DJing with Caribbean Roots and Women's Music from 12-2pm. Stop by our table and say hi to our staff!