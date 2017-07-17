On Saturday, July 22, The Reader is bringing a free and all-ages festival to Duluth. The festival will feature food stands, fire dancers, kids activities and tons of music starting at 2pm. Lineup:Red MountainAlamodeReflectivore,Jaw Knee VeeSuperior SirenCloud Cult Kids Activities:Music and dance with Dan The Monkey Man and Four Mile PortageClimbing wallBounce houseFace painting and more Look for other ReaderFest free activities in The Reader or at duluthreader.com
KUMD is a Proud Sponsor of ReaderFest
By cvavrina • 51 minutes ago