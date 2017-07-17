KUMD is a Proud Sponsor of ReaderFest

On Saturday, July 22, The Reader is bringing a free and all-ages festival to Duluth. The festival will feature food stands, fire dancers, kids activities and tons of music starting at 2pm. Lineup:Red MountainAlamodeReflectivore,Jaw Knee VeeSuperior SirenCloud Cult Kids Activities:Music and dance with Dan The Monkey Man and Four Mile PortageClimbing wallBounce houseFace painting and more Look for other ReaderFest free activities in The Reader or at duluthreader.com