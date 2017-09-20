KUMD is a Proud Sponsor of One Week Live at Beaner's Central Coffeehouse

For the 16th year, our friends at Beaner's Central are hosting a week-long series of live music featuring local musicians. The performances will be recorded for Volume 16 of the Beaner's One Week Live compilation album. KUMD is so proud to be a supporter of Beaner's week of live music year after year. Tune in to 103.3 KUMD on Thursday, September 28 to hear our Live from Studio A session with Average Mammals leading up to the show.

When: Monday, Sept 25 - Saturday, Sept 30 | 7pm Show Starts

Where: 324 North Central Ave, Duluth, MN, 55807

Lineup:

Monday : Nonfic, Kat Fox, and Seymour

Tuesday: Gavin St. Clair, Blake Thomas, Tenderness, The Latelys

Wednesday: 13th Annual Songwriters Competition

Thursday: Hurricane Joe, Average Mammals, The True Malarky, Lesser Planets

Friday: Nude Colors, Woodblind, Noble Soundsystem, Jen West,

Saturday: Jacob Mahon, Lowland Lakers, Daniel Champagne, Dan Dresser