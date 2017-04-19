KUMD is a proud sponsor of MPIRG’s Bus/Bike/Walk event happening Thursday, April 27th from 10:00am to 2:00pm in the UMD Kirby Bus Hub. Bus/Bike/Walk is an opportunity to celebrate and engage with campus and community organizations that promote equitable, active, and sustainable transportation. Last year’s event featured a bike-powered smoothie maker and plenty of smiles! Check out M-P- I-R-G at UMD on facebook for event info.

https://www.facebook.com/MPIRGatUMD/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE

April 24th, 2017

10:00am-2:00pm

UMD Kirby Bus Hub