Winona LaDuke's Honor the Earth is bringing the 5th Annual Love Water Not Oil Tour to Bayfront on Sunday, July 16 starting at 2:00pm. Join us for a night of indigenous resistance music with a mission to stop Enbridge.

Lineup:

NahkoAnnie HumphreyGingger Shankarand Special Guests Tickets are $25 for adults and kids under 16 get in free. More information is available on Facebook.