KUMD is a Proud Sponsor of the Hurricane Irma Relief Concert

Before turning it's eye on Florida, Hurricane Irma left catastrophic devestation in the Carribean. People are without homes, running water, or electricity. Join us for this upcoming benefit show as we raise money to purchase clean water for victims of Hurricane Irma.

When: Saturday, October 7 | 10pm

Where: Pizza Luce

Tickets: $5 at the Door

Lineup:

10:00pm | Jen West & Tyler Dubla

10:30pm | Kelvin The Magician Pt. 1

11:00pm | Glitteratti

11:30pm | Kelvin The Magician Pt. 2

12:00am | Prince Paul and the Conscious Party