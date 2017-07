On Saturday, July 15th, musicians, vendors, and music lovers from all over the world will gather at Bayfront Festival Park for world music. This festival highlights artists who spread the message of love, hope, and equality for all people worldwide.

Festival Lineup:

Cham Capleton Wayne Wonder Ugochi International Reggae All Starts Socaholix Indika DJ Sound of Fujun and more Tickets are $50 for adults and kids 12-17 are $25. More information is available at www.bayfrontworldmusic.com