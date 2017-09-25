KUMD is a Proud Sponsor of the 2017 UMD Entrepreneurship Conference

For the third year UMD students, educators and entrepeneurs will come together for the 2017 UMD Entrepreneurship Conference. People who attend will hear from successful local, regional, and national entrepreneurs about the impact they have had in their respective fields as well as attend workshops and network. Attendees will be provided with lunch, snacks, and refreshments.
This conference is an initiative of The Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) and is 100% student-run.
What: 2017 UMD Entrepreneurship Conference
Where: UMD Kirby Ballroom, 1120 Kirby Drive Duluth MN, 55812
When: October 17th
Check in: 8 am
Conference: 9am-4pm
Speakers:
Christopher Swanson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PureDriven
Shelly Kramer, Co-Founder of V3*Broadsuite
George Goldfarb, President and CEO of Maurices
Katrina Pierson, Co-Founder and Principal of Vela Strategy
Jamie Sundsbak, Community Manager of Collider Coworking
Chad Allen Tafs Sr., Founder and CEO of Total Pro Flooring LLC
Karine Woodman, ounder of 24hr Bookkeeper
Luke Riordan, CEO and Founder of DAYTA Marketing
Cost:
Alumni Registration: 25$
General Public Registration: 40$
UMD Student, Staff, and Faculty: Free