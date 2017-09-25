KUMD is a Proud Sponsor of the 2017 UMD Entrepreneurship Conference

For the third year UMD students, educators and entrepeneurs will come together for the 2017 UMD Entrepreneurship Conference. People who attend will hear from successful local, regional, and national entrepreneurs about the impact they have had in their respective fields as well as attend workshops and network. Attendees will be provided with lunch, snacks, and refreshments. 

This conference is an initiative of The Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE) and is 100% student-run. 

UMD Entrepreneurship Conference

What: 2017 UMD Entrepreneurship Conference 

Where: UMD Kirby Ballroom, 1120 Kirby Drive Duluth MN, 55812

When: October 17th   

Check in: 8 am

Conference: 9am-4pm

Speakers: 

Christopher Swanson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PureDriven

Shelly Kramer, Co-Founder of V3*Broadsuite

George Goldfarb,  President and CEO of Maurices

Katrina Pierson, Co-Founder and Principal of Vela Strategy

Jamie Sundsbak, Community Manager of Collider Coworking

Chad Allen Tafs Sr., Founder and CEO of Total Pro Flooring LLC 

Karine Woodman, ounder of 24hr Bookkeeper 

Luke Riordan, CEO and Founder of DAYTA Marketing

Cost:

Alumni Registration: 25$

General Public Registration: 40$

UMD Student, Staff, and Faculty: Free 

