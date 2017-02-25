KUMD is a proud sponsor of the 2017 UMD Dance Marathon 2/25

The Dance Marathon at UMD is a 6 hour long event where students and community members dance, play games, eat food and interact with children's hospital patients and families to celebrate funds raised and donated.

February 25 | 5pm-11pm

Registration

Dance Marathon at UMD's event - Bulldog Birthday Bash - will take place on February 25th from 5PM-11PM in Kirby Ballroom. Anyone is allowed to register (students, faculty, community members, etc.). No dance experience is required, as this is a celebration of the strength and resiliency of children around the world and in our very own community. You can be involved as an individual or as a team to fund raise. To register, go to the DonorDrive website.

Your $15 registration fee goes to a s.w.a.g. bag given to every registered participant. Every participant is encouraged to raise a minimum of $100. If 200 people raise that money, we can reach our goal of donating $20,000 to Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare - which is the only Children's Miracle Network Hospital in Minnesota. There is also a Gillette Clinic in Duluth on London Road, as well as the main hospital in St. Paul.

More information