KUMD is proud to present UMD Shark Tank

KUMD is proud to present the 2017 UMD Shark Tank happening Monday, April 24th from 4:00- 6:30pm at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on campus at The University of Minnesota, Duluth. The UMD Shark Tank Competition is a university-wide entrepreneurial competition where students have the opportunity to pitch a 3-minute business idea or product to a panel of Duluth Business Professionals. This event, which is open to all UMD students who have an innovative business idea, and will be held April 24. The top 3 winners will be awarded a cash prize to help fund their business.
More information available at: https://www.umdsharktank.com/
April 24, 2017
4:00 - 6:30 PM
Marshall Performing Arts Center
First Place: $1,500
Second Place: $875
Third Place: $650
Audience's Choice: $300