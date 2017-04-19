KUMD is proud to present UMD Shark Tank

KUMD is proud to present the 2017 UMD Shark Tank happening Monday, April 24th from 4:00- 6:30pm at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on campus at The University of Minnesota, Duluth. The UMD Shark Tank Competition is a university-wide entrepreneurial competition where students have the opportunity to pitch a 3-minute business idea or product to a panel of Duluth Business Professionals. This event, which is open to all UMD students who have an innovative business idea, and will be held April 24. The top 3 winners will be awarded a cash prize to help fund their business.

More information available at: https://www.umdsharktank.com/

April 24, 2017

4:00 - 6:30 PM

Marshall Performing Arts Center

First Place: $1,500

Second Place: $875

Third Place: $650

Audience's Choice: $300