KUMD is a Proud Partner of the Winnipeg Folk Festival

Winnipeg Folk Festival is a relaxed and happy three-day music and camping festival featuring quiet a diverse lineup. A few artists to mention include City and Colour, Feist, Brandie Carlile, who are playing alongside many noteworthy artists spanning across genres and experience.

Date: July 6-9

Place: Birds Hill Provincial Park, St. Clements, MB R0E 0K0, Canada

Tickets

Congratulations to our members who received tickets as a thank you gift during our Spring Membership Drive.

For more information, check out their website.