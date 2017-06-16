KUMD is a Proud Partner of the Park Point Art Fair

Over 120 artists from the region and beyond are set to display their work at the 46th annual Park Point Art Fair on Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th. Artists are gathering from all over the region and beyond underneath the Beach House to display their creative work that spans across media from photography to woodwork.

While you're there, catch some shade at the KUMD tent where we will have coloring pages for people of all ages in our listening lounge. More information can be found at http://www.parkpointartfair.org/about-the-festival/

Tune in to Art Week on KUMD airing on Northland Morning this week for a preview of the festival.