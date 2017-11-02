KUMD Presents The Sound Sessions

KUMD is proud to partner with Sound, downtown Duluth's new restaurant and music venue, to bring you unique concert experiences featuring fantastic on-stage collaborations from musicians including this month's performers:

Darol Anger - Fiddle (David Grisman Quintet, Turtle Island Quartet, Psychograss, Montreux)

Grant Gordy - Guitar (David Grisman Quintet, Edgar Meyer, Steve Martin, Tony Trischka)

Joe K. Walsh - Mandolinist (Joy Kills Sorrow, Berkely College of Music, The Gibson Brothers)

Brin Davies - Bass (Tony Rice Quartet, Jack White)

Danny Barnes - Banjo (Bad Livers, Bill Frisell, Dave Matthews, Jeff Austin)

Tune in to KUMD on 103.3FM or at KUMD.org on Friday, November 10 for a chance to win a pair of tickets! Show Details:

Date - Wednesday, November 15

Time - 7:00pm

Location - 132 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802

Tickets - https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3160204

Venue Website - www.soundduluth.com