KUMD Presents The Sound Sessions

By egilhousen 21 hours ago

KUMD is proud to partner with Sound, downtown Duluth's new restaurant and music venue, to bring you unique concert experiences featuring fantastic on-stage collaborations from musicians including this month's performers: 

Darol Anger - Fiddle (David Grisman Quintet, Turtle Island Quartet, Psychograss, Montreux)
Grant Gordy - Guitar (David Grisman Quintet, Edgar Meyer, Steve Martin, Tony Trischka)
Joe K. Walsh - Mandolinist (Joy Kills Sorrow, Berkely College of Music, The Gibson Brothers) 
Brin Davies - Bass (Tony Rice Quartet, Jack White)
Danny Barnes - Banjo (Bad Livers, Bill Frisell, Dave Matthews, Jeff Austin)

Tune in to KUMD on 103.3FM or at KUMD.org on Friday, November 10 for a chance to win a pair of tickets!  Show Details:
Date - Wednesday, November 15
Time - 7:00pm
Location - 132 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802
Tickets - https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3160204
Venue Website - www.soundduluth.com

Tags: 
Sound Session
Darol Anger
Grant Gordy
Joe Walsh
Brin Davies
Danny Barnes
Sound
KUMD events

Related Content

6/24 Live From Studio A: Joe Walsh with Lincoln Meyers

By Jun 24, 2016
Joe Walsh and Lincoln Meyers

This Duluth native was the first graduate on the mandolin at Berklee College of Music in Boston (where he now teaches). A co-founder of the group Joy Kills Sorrow, he's gone on to work with bluegrass band the Gibson Brothers and folk icon Jonathan Edwards as well as releasing solo albums.