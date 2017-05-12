KUMD Presents John Prine on Saturday, September 9th

KUMD just turned 60 and to celebrate this milestone we are proud to present John Prine at the Decc Symphony Hall on Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 8pm. Join us as we conclude the KUMD 60th Summer Tour by welcoming prolific singer-songwriter back to Duluth.

Date: Satuday, September 9th

Time: 7pm Doors / 8pm Music

Place: Decc Symphony Hall / 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN

Tickets

John Prine is joined on stage once again by special guests, Larry Campbell and Theresa Williams, who have performed around the world with artists such as Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples, Paul Simon and more. Stay tuned for details about a meet and greet!

Tune in to KUMD all summer long for chances to win tickets to the show!