KUMD Presents John Prine on Saturday, September 9

KUMD is proud to present John Prine at the DECC Auditorium on Saturday, September 9 at 8pm. Join us in celebrating KUMD's lasting legacy by welcoming this prolific singer-songwriter back to Duluth.

Date: Satuday, September 9

Time: 7pm Doors / 8pm Music

Place: Decc Symphony Hall / 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN

Click Here to Get Your Tickets

John Prine will be joined on stage by special guests, Larry Campbell and Theresa Williams, who have performed around the world with artists such as Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples, Paul Simon and more.

KUMD will be hosting a giveaway drawing with chances to call in between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18. Our drawing will be held on Friday, August 18. A second giveaway drawing will take place with chances to call in between Monday, August 28 and Friday, September 1. The second drawing will take place on Friday, September 1. Tune in and win!

Contest Rules