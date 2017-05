In celebration of KUMD's 60th Anniversary, we are proud to present Jeremy Messersmith performing at Glensheen Mansion on Sunday, June 4.

For those who wish, you are encouraged to bring your own ukulele, guitar, or other instrument you can play along to Jeremy's 11 Obscenely Optimistic Songs for Ukulele.

Whether you're playing, singing, humming, or just tapping your foot to these pleasant tunes, it's all about community. We hope to see you there.

Tickets are available here.