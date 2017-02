We are excited to present Dead Man Winter at Pizza Luce on Saturday February 18th. As Trampled by Turtles have gone on hiatus, frontman Dave Simmonet continues with his side project, Dead Man Winter, and their second release, Furnace.

Doors 8pm | Music 9pm | 21+

SOLD OUT SHOW

Stay tuned for more info on how to win tickets to the show through KUMD!