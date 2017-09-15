KUMD is the Official Radio Station of FEmn FEST on the weekend of September 15-17.

"Educating. Empowering. Inspiring."

Those three words were chosen to describe FEmn FEST in an interview between local singer-songwriter Maddy Siiter and festival organizers. FEmn FEST is an unapologetic feminist festival featuring women-identified performers, feminist workshops, women-owned business vendors, and women-identified artist installations.

The festival is happening September 15-17, 2017 at the Food Farm Barn in Wrenshall, MN.

Tickets are on sale as of July 24, and festival organizers are offering a $10 off Weekend Pass Promotion for the first two weeks. They are available at FEmnFEST.com or 877-4FLY-TIX. There is a capacity for this event, and fans are urged to purchase quickly. Ticket prices range from a $50.00 One Day Pass to $300 for the Super Supporter pass, which includes an "Adopt a Weekender" program.

There have been a lot of discussions about the lack of women artists at music festivals. Year after year, lineups are mostly made up of all-male acts, but women make up the biggest audience of music festivals. Organizers from the music and events scene in Duluth, MN are banding together to address and change this. Even though the team is Duluth-based, as Co-producer, Abigail Mlinar says, "this festival will have a wide draw. We anticipate the backing of the entire state of Minnesota to come enjoy the unique and powerful event."

More information is available at FEmnFEST.com or their social media pages, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.