The Basement Takeover on October 6, College Radio Day!

Tune in Friday, October 6 as KUMD celebrates College Radio Day along with stations across the country. The Basement djs takeover the airwaves all day! KUMD was started 60 years ago by students at the University of Minnesota Duluth and celebrating our deep college roots, check out the student playlists of new alternative music from hip-hop to indie rock to electronic.

Listen Friday to check out the great college programming you can hear every night after 9 on KUMD. Expect to hear new music from Oh Sees, Iron & Wine, The War on Drugs, Konrad and independent bands you don't hear anywhere else. Joins us for the Friday October 6 celebration of College Radio Day, 10a.m. to 3p.m. on 1033 KUMD.

