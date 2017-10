We are proud to partner with the UMD Alumni Association and the Duluth Area YMCA to bring you the UMD Alumni Rolling Greens Homecoming Carnival. The family-friendly event will have music curated by KUMD DJ's, carnival games, a bouncy house, hotdogs and more! It takes place behind Malosky stadium after the homecoming parade (which is on-campus this year!) and before the football game from 11:30am until 12:30pm. Stop by and say hi!

October 15 | 11:30–12:30