KUMD Album Review: Sinkane

Sinkane | Life & Livin' It

Sinkane’s third album, Life & Livin’ It, is a special kind of animal. Despite being one of many albums from a storytelling artist, it doesn’t require knowledge of Sinkane’s older work to achieve understanding. The genre of this LP isn’t clear; funk, rock, and the new electronic age all mix to form this album. Perhaps that’s how it achieves such a striking sound, and if this nine- track, 38 minute album is anything, it is striking.

Though every track on the album shows its strengths well, by far the hit of the affair is the first track, “Deadweight”. The track begins with an almost techno beat, with vocals that don’t veer far from that vision. Yet, as proves to be his style, Sinkane quickly transforms the song into a rock track, with a strong leading guitar and bolting lyrics to bare. “Deadweight” prepares the journey about to unfold, a journey of songs that take on their own lives, working with the rest of the album without wasting much time striving for pure synergy.

The most feel good track has to be “Favorite Song,” a catchy yet original hit that doesn’t rely on the heavier complexities of Sinkane’s music to succeed. Instead, the song throws a simple beat, happy lyrics, and a touch of bilingualism to keep things interesting, but comfortable. The song never feels like it’s too much to take. It’s simplistic and a well-placed break between Sinkane’s more detailed tracks.

In the end, there are no clear flaws with Life & Livin’ It. Yes, its direction is slightly unfocused. “Theme From Life & Livin’ It” is a bit long for Sinkane’s style at just under five minutes, yet there’s nothing in the track that deserves to be cut. In the end, none of these minor notes manage to dampen the success of the album. The songs are feel-good hits, creative and classy. None fail to impress in their own way.

There’s no telling where Sinkane’s next album will take him. The artist is ever changing and transformative. Life & Livin’ It is more than enough to keep the audience interested. Perhaps it is perfect that the last two tracks of the album are titled “Won’t Follow” and “The Way.”

Listeners should hope Sinkane keeps to that promise.