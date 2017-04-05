Related Program: 
The Basement

KUMD Album Review: The Chinchees

By Dominic Bisogno 43 minutes ago

Credit The Chinchees

The Chinchees | The Chinchees

In a world of countless alt-rock bands, many struggle to find their own space and create a unique sound. The Chinchees make their first attempt, a somewhat successful one, in their first self-titled album, The Chinchees. The Chinchees represents a flawed, but potent attempt, one that might not achieve all its goals, but still spurs on interest for the band’s future.

The biggest problem that arises with The Chinchees is their lack of originality. Between their distorted guitars and vocals, and upbeat rocking, the tracks tend to sound like those of many other alt-rock bands. The Chinchees need to provide more unique twists to their sound to stand out. Perhaps the biggest example of this is the openings of the tracks “Spoons” and “Gosling Day”. The issue here being that the songs’ beginnings are almost identical. This is amplified by the fact that the two songs are back to back.

One of the more intriguing moments in the album is the song “Melting Foam,” a track which adds an intense speed to achieve an edge that is missing from many of the other tracks. Otherwise the song follows the same traditions as those around it, but pace is enough to give it its own personality.

The track, “Your Life Is a Waiting Room” also provides some much needed originality, featuring more tangible vocals and a beat that stands out from the rest of the album. Instead of achieving uniqueness through speed, the track instead changes up the vocals and uses a very different rhythm for the instrumentals.  

Despite its errors, The Chinchees is not a bad album nor poorly made in any way. It simply needs more to attract an audience. In tracks like “Melting Foam” and “Your Life Is a Waiting Room,” The Chinchees show they have the ability to create unique tracks. Now their fans have to wait to see if they can construct a full album around these original ideas. However, when it comes to the distorted guitars and vocals common of the genre, The Chinchees have mastered their techniques and perform them well. Having achieved a stable beginning as a reliable, but somewhat standard alt-rock, it is up to The Chinchees to move on to bigger and better things.

Tags: 
Album Review
The Chinchees

Related Content

KUMD Album Review: The Shins

By Paige Oswald Mar 29, 2017
The Shins

Self-produced and recorded, James Mercer debuts his first album as the sole proprietor of The Shins. Purging the other band members in 2008 due to creative circumstance propelled Mercer to grudgingly throw himself into the limelight for Heartworms.

KUMD Album Review: Rachael Kilgour

By Paige Oswald Mar 22, 2017
Rachael Kilgour

Rachael Kilgour | Rabbit in the Road

Minnesota native, Rachael Kilgour explores unmarked territory in her latest release Rabbit in the Road. Known for her lyrics on social issues, Kilgour puts her activism on hold and searches inward for cathartic release after a failed marriage.

KUMD Album Review: Jonwayne

By Paige Oswald Mar 15, 2017
Jonwayne

Jonwayne | Rap Album Two

Jon Wayne is a rapper from California who kicked himself off the football team and into the theater group at his high school. Stepping off the sports field and into one filled with words and expression was his first into becoming Jonwayne. Sharing the same stage name as the actor is actually a homage to his ancestor from the American Revolutionary War: General “Mad” Anthony Wayne.