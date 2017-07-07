"July is not a month to sleep through" - but who can sleep between fireworks and thunderstorms?!

Temps like we've had the past few days remind us Duluth almost never gets hot.

But Larry Weber reminds us that 81 years ago, Duluth had a seven-day stretch of temperatures in the 90s or hotter, and three times the mercury hit 100 or above.

And if that's not bad enough, back in 1936, they were taking temperatures down by the lake. Seriously.

(Larry also talked some about ferns, which reminded us of a fascinating story on Earth Wise this week about fern-inspired energy storage. You can listen to Earth Wise on Northland Morning Monday through Friday at 7:08am.)