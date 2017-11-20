Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - "you're either a blessing to your family or a burden"

Terry Medina knows a thing or two about fatherhood.

The father of seven has been working in counseling and corrections more than 45 years, including 17 spent teaching the Fatherhood is Sacred curriculum. That program has become so successful that one county wanted the program expanded to all fathers who come through the court system, even non-native ones.

Instead of the frequent assumption that fathers are responsible for many social ills, Medina says, "if you show them (fathers) the way, they can be a blessing." And that's despite, as he says the way "as men we're our own worst enemy."

