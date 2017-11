Jeremy NeVilles-Sorell says, when it comes to the #metoo hashtag, for Native women it could be #metooX4. Or X6.

He knows through his work at Mending the Sacred Hoop that Native women are more likely to suffer violence or sexual assault multiple times in their lives.

But if "being a good guy" isn't enough to stop violence against women, what should men be doing?

Wica Agli (Lakota for "bringing men back") aims to provide some answers.