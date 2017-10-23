Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - "What could a child do to God to deserve this?"

Grace searching for her parents’ graves and her childhood home in Pitka’s Point
Credit ©Alicia Smith. Used with permission

Grace Smith of Pitka's Point, Alaska, was orphaned around the age of seven when both her parents died of tuberculosis.  She grew up, moved to Minnesota in 1959, married, raised a family.

A few years ago, one of Grace's daughters, Alicia, was enrolled in the Master of Tribal Administration and Governance program here at UMD and Grace asked her daughter if she could sit in on a class or two.

One evening, in the midst of a discussion of native people and the federal government, Grace put her hand up and told the class that she was a survivor of the boarding school system.

It was something she had never talked about before, even to her children.

Now, after what she calls "two years of healing," Grace Smith is sharing her story.

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - give them 90 minutes and you might become a physics major

By Oct 9, 2017
Center of American Indian & Minority Health

Christian Coffman can't stop beaming, just thinking about the student who came into his class this summer admitting that many of the sciences were not his favorite subjects.

Coffman, a grad student in Chemistry at UMD was teaching some STEM courses this summer as part of the Center of Minority and Indian Health's Native Americans in Medicine program.

"I'm a true believer in interdisciplinarity"

By Jul 14, 2017
Nathan Ratner

Nathan Ratner has always been a bit of an overachiever.

Not only did the med student help start Journey To Wellness in Indian Country here at KUMD, now he's one of 16 medical students (and the only one from North America!) invited to travel to Helsinki next month.

The 2017 Elsevier Hacks Hackathon will bring together programmers, coders and designers along with medical students to see if they can find solutions to some challenges in medical education.

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country -"I landed where I needed to be"

By May 29, 2017
Dick Thompson/Jay Smiley/Flickr

Navajo/Lakota psychiatrist Dr Melvina Bissonette on finding home thousands of miles from where she grew up, the need for native physicians and particularly psychiatrists in Indian Country, and the importance of holding your own with winter war stories.

Don't Believe Everything You Think: Talking About Suicide - alcoholism myths in Indian Country

By Sep 12, 2016
SAMHSA/Ad Council

Native American teens experience the highest rate of suicide of any population in the United states, more than double that of the general population, according to the Center for Native American Youth at the Aspen Institute. And as is so often the case, alcohol factors into almost 70% of those deaths. 

The Mental Health Week on KUMD was made possible in part by the Human Development Center, Miller-Dwan Foundation and the St. Luke’s Foundation.