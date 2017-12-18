Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - scandal results in windfall from "Wind River"

The folks at the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center in Lame Deer, MT knew representatives from the movie Wind River would be coming to visit.

After all, they were shooting a new TV series, Yellowstone, nearby and had promised to help host a fundraiser.

But when the vist came several weeks early, it was with the news that distribution royalties from the film, originally slated to be paid The Weinstein Company, were now going to NIWRC - very possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars worth - to help the organization's ongoing work to stop violence against Native women.