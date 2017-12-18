Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - scandal results in windfall from "Wind River"

Hugh Dillon, Elizabeth Olsen and Graham Greene star in "Wind River"
Credit National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC)

The folks at the National Indigenous Women's Resource Center in Lame Deer, MT knew representatives from the movie Wind River would be coming to visit.

After all, they were shooting a new TV series, Yellowstone, nearby and had promised to help host a fundraiser.

But when the vist came several weeks early, it was with the news that distribution royalties from the film, originally slated to be paid The Weinstein Company, were now going to NIWRC - very possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars worth - to help the organization's ongoing work to stop violence against Native women.

Princella RedCorn

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - "We don't even have the truth"

By Dec 4, 2017
National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition

The boarding school era for Native American children in America began with the opening of the Carlisle School in 1879. It was considered a more "merciful" solution to what was then thought of as "the Indian problem." 

It continued until the passage of the Indian Child Welfare act in 1978, when Native parents finally gained the legal right to deny their children's placement in off-reservation schools.

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - "you're either a blessing to your family or a burden"

By Nov 20, 2017
©Native American Fatherhood & Families Association

Terry Medina knows a thing or two about fatherhood.

The father of seven has been working in counseling and corrections more than 45 years, including 17 spent teaching the Fatherhood is Sacred curriculum. That program has become so successful that one county wanted the program expanded to all fathers who come through the court system, even non-native ones.

Instead of the frequent assumption that fathers are responsible for many social ills, Medina says, "if you show them (fathers) the way, they can be a blessing." And that's despite, as he says the way "as men we're our own worst enemy."

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - Wica Agli "bringing men back"

By Nov 6, 2017
©Wica Agli

Jeremy NeVilles-Sorell says, when it comes to the #metoo hashtag, for Native women it could be #metooX4.  Or X6.

He knows through his work at Mending the Sacred Hoop that Native women are more likely to suffer violence or sexual assault multiple times in their lives.

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - "What could a child do to God to deserve this?"

By Oct 23, 2017
©Alicia Smith. Used with permission