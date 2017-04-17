Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - new treatment center to provide more than sobriety

Sam Moose is really excited about the re-opening of the new Four Winds addiction treatment center.

For one thing, the program's focus on traditional Native American teachings and traditions is the only one of it's kind in Minnesota.

For another, the band took over operation and management of the center March 1st after the state wanted to close it due to budget issues.

And Moose, the band's Commissioner of Health, isn't the only tribal member excited about the program. The entire community is lining up to help, apply for jobs and volunteer.