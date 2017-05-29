Journey to Wellness in Indian Country -"I landed where I needed to be"

Winds of Change - Jay Smiley - Navajo
Credit Dick Thompson/Jay Smiley/Flickr

Navajo/Lakota psychiatrist Dr Melvina Bissonette on finding home thousands of miles from where she grew up, the need for native physicians and particularly psychiatrists in Indian Country, and the importance of holding your own with winter war stories.

