Related Program: 
Northland Morning

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - American Indian Cancer Foundation

By Mar 6, 2017

Credit American Indian Cancer Foundation

We speak with Kris Rhodes, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Indian Cancer Foundation, fighting to reverse the high cancer rates among Native Americans. They are working especially in the areas of cancer prevention (including the issues around commercial tobacco, healthy eating and HPV) and early detection, focusing on colorectal cancer, with new endeavors in the areas of breast, cervical and lung screening. 

The sixth annual Powwow for Hope will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Bloomington, Minnesota, a community fundraising event that honors loved ones who have battled cancer or are fighting cancer and provides an opportunity to learn more about cancer prevention and resources.

Tags: 
Journey to Wellness in Indian Country
Northland Morning Interviews
Northland Morning Interviews
Kris Rhodes
cancer

Related Content

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country -"we're just beginning to reap the benefits"

By Feb 20, 2017
Courtesy Vince Rock

Remember hearing about doctors making house calls?

People living on the Leech Lake reservation don't always have transportation to get to one of the seven community clinics.  And it's a big place.  Composed of 972 square miles (and a fourth of that is water) and eleven communities spread out over parts of four counties, the tribe found a solution:  don't just bring a doctor to people living in remote areas, bring the entire clinic.

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country -"it's amazing what adding culture back means"

By Feb 6, 2017

It's not easy to admit you're using drugs.

Especially if you're pregnant.

Nor is getting off drugs, especially if you're pregnant, when "cold turkey" withdrawal can put the unborn baby through withdrawal, too.

That's where the M.O.M.s program on the White Earth Nation comes in: a program to help expecting mothers get off drugs, and support them medically, emotionally, psychologically and culturally.

Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - traditional parenting, buoyed by medicine

By Jan 23, 2017

If you're a Native American or Alaska Native mom, your baby is twice as likely to die before it's first birthday than if you're white.

And your baby is three times as likely to die before it's first birthday.