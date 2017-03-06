Journey to Wellness in Indian Country - American Indian Cancer Foundation

We speak with Kris Rhodes, the Chief Executive Officer of the American Indian Cancer Foundation, fighting to reverse the high cancer rates among Native Americans. They are working especially in the areas of cancer prevention (including the issues around commercial tobacco, healthy eating and HPV) and early detection, focusing on colorectal cancer, with new endeavors in the areas of breast, cervical and lung screening.

The sixth annual Powwow for Hope will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 in Bloomington, Minnesota, a community fundraising event that honors loved ones who have battled cancer or are fighting cancer and provides an opportunity to learn more about cancer prevention and resources.